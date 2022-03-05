Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.
Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.
