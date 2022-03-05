Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.39. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,663,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,960,000 after acquiring an additional 133,690 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 497,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,609,000 after purchasing an additional 123,594 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 482,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after purchasing an additional 30,374 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

