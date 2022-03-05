Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Patterson Companies has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $37.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,178,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,671,000 after buying an additional 2,004,377 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,963,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,590,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 249.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,364,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after buying an additional 973,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,877,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after buying an additional 955,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.