Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $343.26 Million

Brokerages expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) to report $343.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $342.93 million to $344.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $272.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $498.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $575.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,672,128,000 after buying an additional 198,947 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,988,938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,787,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,939,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $805,065,000 after purchasing an additional 33,886 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after purchasing an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded down $5.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.54. 417,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,892. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $296.68 and a 1 year high of $558.97. The company has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.64.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

