PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a market cap of $87.55 million, a PE ratio of 480.48 and a beta of 0.31. PCTEL has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.07.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. PCTEL had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. PCTEL’s payout ratio is 2,202.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PCTEL by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the last quarter. 54.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

