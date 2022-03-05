Pearson (NYSE:PSO) PT Raised to GBX 700 at Societe Generale

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Societe Generale from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group cut Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $608.33.

Get Pearson alerts:

PSO opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. Pearson has a 52 week low of $7.68 and a 52 week high of $12.39.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Pearson by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.