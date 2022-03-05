Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.166 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.3%.

NYSE:PBA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,251,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,048. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -151.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.84. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $27.63 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

PBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

