Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Upgraded to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$45.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James set a C$43.50 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a market perform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday. Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$46.03.

PPL opened at C$46.17 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$34.89 and a twelve month high of C$46.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

