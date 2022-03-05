PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Up 75.5% in February

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 52,222 shares worth $3,364,709. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

