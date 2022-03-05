PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Short Interest Up 75.5% in February

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the January 31st total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
PennyMac Financial Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.24. PennyMac Financial Services has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.76.
PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on PFSI. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.
In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $858,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 52,222 shares worth $3,364,709. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
