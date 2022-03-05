Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.180-$4.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$940 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Perficient also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.920-$0.950 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perficient from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perficient presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $3.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.07. 145,068 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,697. Perficient has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.51. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $214.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Perficient news, Director Gary Wimberly acquired 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,244,234 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $678,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,785 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 395,829 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $51,177,000 after purchasing an additional 243,226 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Perficient by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,533 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Perficient by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,432 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

