Perkins Coie Trust Co Buys 163 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.0% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $228.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,426,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,487. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $225.14 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

