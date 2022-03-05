Perkins Coie Trust Co Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,886 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 180.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,397,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,244,000 after purchasing an additional 898,377 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 270,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 71,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares during the last quarter. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on XOM shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Argus upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock valued at $122,659,058 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of XOM traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.09. The stock had a trading volume of 42,784,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,406,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $84.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.13 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

