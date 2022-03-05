Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.26 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $5,152.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00044084 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.21 or 0.06778328 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.84 or 0.99832235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00044786 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00048483 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 73,808,400 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Phantasma Energy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

