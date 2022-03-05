Phantasma (SOUL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.21 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 5th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00003083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $126.81 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phantasma alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,481.67 or 1.00000983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00079482 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00022358 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001983 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00014472 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.15 or 0.00276453 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 104,185,056 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.