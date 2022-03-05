Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PIAGF stock opened at 2.99 on Thursday. Piaggio & C has a 52-week low of 2.70 and a 52-week high of 4.30.

Piaggio & C SpA engages in the manufacturer and marketing of two wheel motor vehicles. It offers scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds marketed under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and the Americas; India; and Asia Pacific 2W.

