Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets

Piaggio & C (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
PIAGF stock opened at 2.99 on Thursday. Piaggio & C has a 52-week low of 2.70 and a 52-week high of 4.30.
Piaggio & C Company Profile (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Piaggio & C (PIAGF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Piaggio & C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piaggio & C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.