PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 46.4% in February

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the January 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
PNI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.26.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.
About PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (Get Rating)
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
