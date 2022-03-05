Piper Sandler Cuts Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Price Target to $43.00

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oak Street Health’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

OSH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $41.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

OSH stock opened at $22.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. Oak Street Health has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 2.03.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The firm had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oak Street Health will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $880,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,304 shares of company stock worth $3,341,583. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oak Street Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.