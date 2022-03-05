Piper Sandler Lowers First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target to $63.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential downside of 12.32% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Shares of FSLR opened at $71.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

