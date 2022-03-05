Piper Sandler Lowers Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target to $42.00

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 222.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

FULC opened at $13.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.14. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.15. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.