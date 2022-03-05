Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $9.45

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.45, but opened at $9.00. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 8,471 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. TheStreet upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.

The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 12.43% and a negative net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $66,353.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $25,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock worth $1,558,051. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

