Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,400 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the January 31st total of 436,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

PSTV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. 146,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,722,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47. Plus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $15.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.32.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

