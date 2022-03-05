Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.
OTCMKTS PLSQF traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.
Plus500 Company Profile (Get Rating)
