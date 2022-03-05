Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Plus500 Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PLSQF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the January 31st total of 83,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 81.0 days.

OTCMKTS PLSQF traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 525. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.86. Plus500 has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $20.04.

Plus500 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

