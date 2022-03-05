PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PMV Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PMVP. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

NASDAQ PMVP opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.55. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $14.42 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.56.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 203,000.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period.

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

