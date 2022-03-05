PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.600-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.450-$2.450 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on PNM. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PNM Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of PNM stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.84. 593,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,406. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. PNM Resources has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,889,000 after acquiring an additional 537,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PNM Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

