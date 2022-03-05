Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Polymetal International (LON:POLY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “suspended” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

POLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.77) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($19.46) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,500 ($20.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.14) to GBX 1,400 ($18.78) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.78) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,278.33 ($17.15).

POLY stock opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.27) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 166.30 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,737 ($23.31). The firm has a market cap of £802.32 million and a P/E ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,058.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,265.21.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

