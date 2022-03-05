Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

BPOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $84.68 on Friday. Popular has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.82.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Popular will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,288,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,874,000 after purchasing an additional 82,196 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Popular by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,676,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,225,000 after purchasing an additional 173,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,148,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,196,000 after purchasing an additional 27,937 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Popular by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,533,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Popular by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,378,000 after purchasing an additional 427,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

