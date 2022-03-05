Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.64.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PWCDF traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.38. 29,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $33.28. Power Co. of Canada has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $35.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

