PowerPool Reaches Market Cap of $31.36 Million (CVP)

PowerPool (CURRENCY:CVP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. PowerPool has a total market capitalization of $31.36 million and $1.94 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One PowerPool coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PowerPool alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00035615 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00104373 BTC.

About PowerPool

PowerPool is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,134,461 coins. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp . PowerPool’s official website is powerpool.finance . PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

PowerPool Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PowerPool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PowerPool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.