Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.94). Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.56) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.61) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.41) EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRAX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAX opened at $12.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.04. The firm has a market cap of $580.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.51. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $50.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,496,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,184,000 after acquiring an additional 352,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 953.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,570 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

