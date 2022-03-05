Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $258.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) will report $258.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $261.49 million and the lowest is $253.59 million. Precision Drilling posted sales of $186.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $989.87 million to $1.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.10) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on PDS. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDS. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 72,588.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 101,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 100,898 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 38.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,733,000 after acquiring an additional 94,300 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 274,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after acquiring an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 53,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 60.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 49,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

PDS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.51. 51,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.76.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.