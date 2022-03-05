Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) Price Target Raised to C$112.00

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$98.00 to C$112.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$62.50 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler raised Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on Precision Drilling from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.17.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

TSE:PD opened at C$74.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$58.36 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.13. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of C$24.71 and a 52 week high of C$76.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$992.21 million and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

In other news, Director Brian James Gibson sold 1,600 shares of Precision Drilling stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.42, for a total value of C$117,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at C$328,554.50. Also, Senior Officer Veronica H. Foley sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.40, for a total value of C$222,801.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$715,946.65. Insiders have sold 16,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,104 in the last ninety days.

About Precision Drilling (Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.