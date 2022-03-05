Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PRIM. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Primoris Services from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primoris Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of PRIM stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $41.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Primoris Services will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 10.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRIM. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,045 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 104.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after acquiring an additional 408,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,693,000 after acquiring an additional 344,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 1,988.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 305,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

