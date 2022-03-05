Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 1,009 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $44.91 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.