Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STWD. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 62,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 29,602 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 81,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 472,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Finally, Brown University bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,882,000. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht purchased 217,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.17.

STWD opened at $23.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.54. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.94 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.76 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

