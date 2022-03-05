Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 172 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,788,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 82,358 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after buying an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after buying an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,283,000 after buying an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,330,000 after buying an additional 65,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 11,653 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.14, for a total value of $1,609,745.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $147.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.34. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.58. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

