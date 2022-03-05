Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth $331,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 446,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,594,000 after acquiring an additional 171,093 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 50.8% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 245.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after buying an additional 73,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.13 and a 200 day moving average of $189.18. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $157.80 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VMC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

Vulcan Materials Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.