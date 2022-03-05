Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al trimmed its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,352 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.05% of Procore Technologies worth $5,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $157,477,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,309,000 after acquiring an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 902,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,648,000 after acquiring an additional 449,958 shares during the last quarter. XN Exponent Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 124,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $123.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of PCOR stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $108.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average of $82.00.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.21 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 47.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 49,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $3,058,688.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,825 shares of company stock worth $7,611,302 over the last quarter.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

