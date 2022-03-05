Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,542. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $23.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Profound Medical stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of Profound Medical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

