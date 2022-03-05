Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,542. Profound Medical has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $194.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.24.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on PROF shares. Raymond James set a $23.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.
Profound Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Profound Medical (PROF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.