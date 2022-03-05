Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $116.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PGR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progressive from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.67.

Get Progressive alerts:

NYSE PGR opened at $107.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.88. Progressive has a twelve month low of $86.84 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Progressive will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $141,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock worth $7,428,967 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Progressive by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.