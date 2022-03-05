Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $44.53, but opened at $43.01. Progyny shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 3,488 shares traded.

Specifically, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,200,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 537,736 shares of company stock valued at $22,847,154 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 1.84.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,787,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Progyny by 407.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,323,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,963,000 after buying an additional 1,865,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,187,000 after buying an additional 996,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,534,000 after buying an additional 900,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,901,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

