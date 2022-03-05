ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Holdings Lifted by Trinity Legacy Partners LLC

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 446.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $60,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $242,000.

Get ProShares Pet Care ETF alerts:

PAWZ traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.13. 17,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,805. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.95.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Pet Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.