Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). Protagonist Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.43) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.78). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.85) to ($2.88). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protagonist Therapeutics.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.01. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

PTGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $482,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock traded down $1.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.31. The company had a trading volume of 396,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,272. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.54. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.19.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

