Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.80.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PRVB. Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Shares of PRVB stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.92. The stock had a trading volume of 421,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,326. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.68. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $14.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Provention Bio will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Provention Bio by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 940,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,929,000 after buying an additional 74,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Provention Bio by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 242,728 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Provention Bio by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Provention Bio by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.