PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE) Short Interest Up 108.2% in February

PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, an increase of 108.2% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PURE Bioscience stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of -0.14. PURE Bioscience has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.29.

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 81.11% and a negative net margin of 103.45%.

PURE Bioscience, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary antimicrobial products for pathogen and hygienic control. It offers silver dihydrogen citrate-based disinfecting and sanitizing products. The company was founded by Michael L. Krall on August 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

