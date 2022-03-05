Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $42.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.34. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FE. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

