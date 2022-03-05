Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPM. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $46.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.70. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

