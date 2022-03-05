Pure Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 795 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. FMR LLC grew its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $841,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after buying an additional 80,517 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $27.57 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

