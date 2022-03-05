Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Leidos by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Leidos by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Leidos by 2,353.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Leidos from $103.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Leidos from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.38.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $107.71 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $108.83. The stock has a market cap of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average is $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.53, for a total transaction of $214,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

