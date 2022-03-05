Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 558.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First American Trust FSB grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,342 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $199.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.42 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

