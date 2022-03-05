Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 104,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,726. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,361,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 38,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 16,876 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

