Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 57.5% from the January 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.50. 104,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,726. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.48 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.91.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.