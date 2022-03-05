Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $10.58 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jill Leversage bought 1,600 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,064.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUPH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 918,076 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $17,728,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $13,870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

